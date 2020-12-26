Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
December 27, 2020 1:37 am
Published 5:04 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 5:04PM MST until December 27 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7
inches.

* WHERE…Island Park, Ashton, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass,
Tetonia, Driggs, Victor, Swan Valley, Pine Creek Pass, Wyan,
Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Through 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Slick road conditions are possible at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content