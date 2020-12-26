Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 8:04AM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow returns to the Tetons and portions of far

western Wyoming today…

.Moderate, with periods of heavy, snow will occur across far

western Wyoming this morning and continue through tonight. Light

snow expected by daybreak Sunday and ending by midday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Roads will be slick

and snow covered at most locations. Visibility will be

reduced, at times, to under a quarter mile.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.