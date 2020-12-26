Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 9:53PM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow continues over the Tetons and portions of far

western Wyoming tonight…

.Moderate, with periods of heavy, snow will occur across far

western Wyoming tonight. Light snow expected by daybreak Sunday

and ending by midday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

with locally higher amounts of 5 to 10 inches in southwest

portions of the park. 2 to 4 inches of snow have fallen so far.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.