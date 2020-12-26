Winter Weather Advisory issued December 26 at 9:53PM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant snow continues over the Tetons and portions of far
western Wyoming tonight…
.Moderate, with periods of heavy, snow will occur across far
western Wyoming tonight. Light snow expected by daybreak Sunday
and ending by midday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Local amounts of 6 to 9 inches are expected across the northern
Star Valley, including the vicinity of Alpine. 4 to 6 inches
of snow have already fallen in the vicinity of Alpine so far.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Roads will be slick
and snow covered at most locations. Visibility will be
reduced, at times, to under a quarter mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.