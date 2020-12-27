Special Weather Statement issued December 27 at 8:37PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light snow. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches, locally 3 inches
possible.
* WHERE…Southern Sublette County, Southern Lincoln County, and
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Late Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at
most locations. Visibility will be reduced. The Monday evening
and Tuesday morning commutes will be impacted.
