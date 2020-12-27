Special Weather Statement issued December 27 at 8:37PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light snow. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches, locally 3 inches

possible.

* WHERE…Southern Sublette County, Southern Lincoln County, and

Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Late Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at

most locations. Visibility will be reduced. The Monday evening

and Tuesday morning commutes will be impacted.