Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 1:11AM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant snow continues over the Tetons and portions of far

western Wyoming through early morning…

.Moderate, with periods of heavy, snow will occur across far

western Wyoming through early morning. tonight. Light snow is

expected by daybreak today and will be ending by midday.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Local amounts of 6 to 9 inches are expected across the

northern Star Valley, including the vicinity of Alpine. 4 to 6

inches of snow have already fallen in the vicinity of Alpine

so far.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Roads will be slick

and snow covered at most locations. Visibility will be

reduced, at times, to under a quarter mile.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.