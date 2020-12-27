Winter Weather Advisory issued December 27 at 1:11AM MST until December 27 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant snow continues over the Tetons and portions of far
western Wyoming through early morning…
.Moderate, with periods of heavy, snow will occur across far
western Wyoming through early morning. tonight. Light snow is
expected by daybreak today and will be ending by midday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts of 5 to 10 inches in
southwest portions of the park. 2 to 4 inches of snow have
fallen so far.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.