Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 2:11PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light snow. Snow amounts generally 1 to 3 inches with

locally higher amounts for Casper Mountain and southern

Sweetwater County.

* WHERE…Southern and eastern WY.

* WHEN…6 PM Tonight through early Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at

times. Visibility will be reduced. The Tuesday morning commute

will be impacted.