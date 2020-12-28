Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 2:11PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light snow. Snow amounts generally 1 to 3 inches with
locally higher amounts for Casper Mountain and southern
Sweetwater County.

* WHERE…Southern and eastern WY.

* WHEN…6 PM Tonight through early Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will be slick and snow covered at
times. Visibility will be reduced. The Tuesday morning commute
will be impacted.

National Weather Service

