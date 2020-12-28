Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 3:02AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light snow. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches, locally 3 inches
possible.

* WHERE…Southern Sublette County, Southern Lincoln County, and
Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Late this afternoon into Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…roads will be slick and snow covered at
most locations. Visibility will be reduced. The Monday evening
and Tuesday morning commutes will be impacted.

National Weather Service

