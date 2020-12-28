Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 3:03AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 259 AM MST, patchy dense freezing fog was causing slick road

conditions and reduced visibility. Motorists traveling through the

Pocatello area should be prepared to slow down for adverse travel

conditions this morning.

Locations impacted include…

Western Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge,

Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport,

Sterling and Massacre Rocks.