Special Weather Statement issued December 28 at 3:03AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 259 AM MST, patchy dense freezing fog was causing slick road
conditions and reduced visibility. Motorists traveling through the
Pocatello area should be prepared to slow down for adverse travel
conditions this morning.
Locations impacted include…
Western Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,
Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge,
Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport,
Sterling and Massacre Rocks.
