Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 2:09AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 201 AM MST, widespread low clouds and areas of freezing fog
extended from the Shoshone area east to Pocatello this morning.
Locally dense fog was noted near Kinsey Butte and will likely
develop along the Snake River corridor through the morning.
Individuals traveling along Interstate 86 west of Pocatello should
be prepared to slow down for locally dense fog and slick roads.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Shoshone, Neeley, Richfield, Minidoka, Dietrich,
Kimama, Pilar Butte, Laidlaw Corrals Airport and Massacre Rocks.
Comments