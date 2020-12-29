Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 2:09AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 201 AM MST, widespread low clouds and areas of freezing fog

extended from the Shoshone area east to Pocatello this morning.

Locally dense fog was noted near Kinsey Butte and will likely

develop along the Snake River corridor through the morning.

Individuals traveling along Interstate 86 west of Pocatello should

be prepared to slow down for locally dense fog and slick roads.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Shoshone, Neeley, Richfield, Minidoka, Dietrich,

Kimama, Pilar Butte, Laidlaw Corrals Airport and Massacre Rocks.