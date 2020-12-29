Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 2:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Snow is expected to enter the region Wednesday evening and
gradually intensify overnight, becoming heaviest around Sunrise
Thursday morning. Snow showers are then expected to persist
through Thursday morning before ending for valley locations. Snow
showers should continue Thursday afternoon across the south hills
before ending. Generally 1-2 inches of snow is expected for valley
areas, with 1-3 inches with locally heavier amounts expected in
higher terrain areas. Difficult travel conditions will be possible
at times Wednesday night through Thursday, especially Thursday
morning around sunrise when snowfall rates will be heaviest.
