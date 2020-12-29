Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 2:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Snow is expected to enter the region Wednesday evening and

gradually intensify overnight, becoming heaviest around Sunrise

Thursday morning. Snow showers are then expected to persist

through Thursday morning before ending for valley locations. Snow

showers should continue Thursday afternoon across the south hills

before ending. Generally 1-2 inches of snow is expected for valley

areas, with 1-3 inches with locally heavier amounts expected in

higher terrain areas. Difficult travel conditions will be possible

at times Wednesday night through Thursday, especially Thursday

morning around sunrise when snowfall rates will be heaviest.