Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 2:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Light snow will overspread the central Idaho mountains, Island

Park area, northern Snake Plain and eastern highlands Wednesday

afternoon and early Wednesday evening before diminishing. 1-2″

inches of snow is possible with this first wave over the high

terrain areas and over the northern Snake Plain from Rexburg north

to the Montana border. Amounts should be less than 1 inch

elsewhere. A second wave of somewhat heavier snow will move into

the central Idaho mountains Wednesday night and overspread the

rest of east Idaho early Thursday morning, with the heaviest snow

expected across the southern Snake Plain and eastern highlands.

Snowfall amounts with this second system will range from a trace

across the Arco Desert to 1-2 inches for the southern Snake Plain

and eastern highlands. Difficult travel conditions will be

possible at times from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.