Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 2:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Light snow will overspread the central Idaho mountains, Island
Park area, northern Snake Plain and eastern highlands Wednesday
afternoon and early Wednesday evening before diminishing. 1-2″
inches of snow is possible with this first wave over the high
terrain areas and over the northern Snake Plain from Rexburg north
to the Montana border. Amounts should be less than 1 inch
elsewhere. A second wave of somewhat heavier snow will move into
the central Idaho mountains Wednesday night and overspread the
rest of east Idaho early Thursday morning, with the heaviest snow
expected across the southern Snake Plain and eastern highlands.
Snowfall amounts with this second system will range from a trace
across the Arco Desert to 1-2 inches for the southern Snake Plain
and eastern highlands. Difficult travel conditions will be
possible at times from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
