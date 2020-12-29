Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 6:07AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 559 AM MST, widespread low clouds and areas of freezing fog
extended from Shoshone to Pocatello this morning. Locally dense fog
with visibilty reduced to 1/4 mile or less was noted near Kinsey
Butte, Burley, and Cold Water. Individuals traveling along
Interstate 84 and 86 between Burley and Pocatello or Highway 75
north of Shoshone should be prepared to slow down for locally dense
fog and slick roads.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Shoshone, Neeley, Lake Walcott, American Falls
Reservoir, Aberdeen, Richfield, Minidoka, Pocatello Airport,
Dietrich, Acequia, Shoshone Ice Caves, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama,
Pilar Butte and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.
Comments