Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 6:07AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 559 AM MST, widespread low clouds and areas of freezing fog

extended from Shoshone to Pocatello this morning. Locally dense fog

with visibilty reduced to 1/4 mile or less was noted near Kinsey

Butte, Burley, and Cold Water. Individuals traveling along

Interstate 84 and 86 between Burley and Pocatello or Highway 75

north of Shoshone should be prepared to slow down for locally dense

fog and slick roads.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Shoshone, Neeley, Lake Walcott, American Falls

Reservoir, Aberdeen, Richfield, Minidoka, Pocatello Airport,

Dietrich, Acequia, Shoshone Ice Caves, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama,

Pilar Butte and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.