Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 7:50AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
ITD webcams indicate visibility has fallen to less than one
quarter of a mile along Interstate 15 in the Camas and Dubois
areas. Across portions of the INL, visibilities have fallen to
around one quarter of a mile. The freezing fog has also resulted
in the development of slick spots on surfaces. The combination of
low visibility and slick spots has resulted in difficult driving
conditions. It is recommended that drivers reduce their speed in
these areas. Fog should gradually diminish this afternoon.
Comments