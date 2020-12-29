Special Weather Statement issued December 29 at 7:50AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

ITD webcams indicate visibility has fallen to less than one

quarter of a mile along Interstate 15 in the Camas and Dubois

areas. Across portions of the INL, visibilities have fallen to

around one quarter of a mile. The freezing fog has also resulted

in the development of slick spots on surfaces. The combination of

low visibility and slick spots has resulted in difficult driving

conditions. It is recommended that drivers reduce their speed in

these areas. Fog should gradually diminish this afternoon.