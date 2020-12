Alerts

Expect 1 to 5 inches of snow, mainly accumulating tonight through

500 AM Thursday morning. At Galena Summit, expect 5 inches,

Stanley 4 to 5 inches, and the Wood River valley 1 to 2 inches.

There is also a chance of icing on roadways and highways in the

Stanley Basin and in the Ketchum and Sun Valley region. Motorists

traveling tonight need to plan more time to reach destinations

and exercise caution.