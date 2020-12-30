Special Weather Statement issued December 30 at 5:39AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 533 AM MST, webcams were showing an area of locally dense fog in
the Yale area near the Interstate 84 and 86 merger. Motorists
traveling east of Burley to Raft River on Interstate 86 and south on
Interstate 84 from Idahome/Yale through Sublette should be prepared
to slow down for dense fog and slick road conditions through 830 AM
MDT.
Locations impacted include… Rupert, Heyburn, southern Lake
Walcott, Declo, Cold Water Rest Area, Yale Rest Area, Idahome,
Massacre Rocks and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
