Special Weather Statement issued December 30 at 5:39AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 533 AM MST, webcams were showing an area of locally dense fog in

the Yale area near the Interstate 84 and 86 merger. Motorists

traveling east of Burley to Raft River on Interstate 86 and south on

Interstate 84 from Idahome/Yale through Sublette should be prepared

to slow down for dense fog and slick road conditions through 830 AM

MDT.

Locations impacted include… Rupert, Heyburn, southern Lake

Walcott, Declo, Cold Water Rest Area, Yale Rest Area, Idahome,

Massacre Rocks and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.