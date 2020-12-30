Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 3:57PM MST until December 31 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches expected in the valleys around Salmon. 3 to 6 inches in
the mountains.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.