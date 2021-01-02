Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 11:02 am

Special Weather Statement issued January 2 at 11:02AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to occasionally moderate snow.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming including Yellowstone, Jackson Hole,
Star Valley and surrounding mountains.

* WHEN…Late tonight through Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will occur during the day
Sunday. Total snowfall is expected to be 1 to 3 inches in the
lower elevations, and 3 to 5 inches in the surrounding
mountains. The Teton Range should see 4 to 8 inches of snow with
locally higher amounts on west facing slopes.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions. Visibility in bursts of
heavier snow along with blowing snow will be under a quarter
mile.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content