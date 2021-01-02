Special Weather Statement issued January 2 at 11:02AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to occasionally moderate snow.
* WHERE…Far western Wyoming including Yellowstone, Jackson Hole,
Star Valley and surrounding mountains.
* WHEN…Late tonight through Sunday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will occur during the day
Sunday. Total snowfall is expected to be 1 to 3 inches in the
lower elevations, and 3 to 5 inches in the surrounding
mountains. The Teton Range should see 4 to 8 inches of snow with
locally higher amounts on west facing slopes.
* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions. Visibility in bursts of
heavier snow along with blowing snow will be under a quarter
mile.
Comments