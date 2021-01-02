Special Weather Statement issued January 2 at 11:02AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to occasionally moderate snow.

* WHERE…Far western Wyoming including Yellowstone, Jackson Hole,

Star Valley and surrounding mountains.

* WHEN…Late tonight through Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will occur during the day

Sunday. Total snowfall is expected to be 1 to 3 inches in the

lower elevations, and 3 to 5 inches in the surrounding

mountains. The Teton Range should see 4 to 8 inches of snow with

locally higher amounts on west facing slopes.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions. Visibility in bursts of

heavier snow along with blowing snow will be under a quarter

mile.