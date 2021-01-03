Special Weather Statement issued January 3 at 4:52AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches in the
valleys with 3 to 5 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and the Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Today into Tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some blowing and drifting snow will occur
in open areas.
* IMPACTS…Roads will become slick to snow covered. Visibility
will be severely reduced in bursts of heavier snow.
