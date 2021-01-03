Special Weather Statement issued January 3 at 4:52AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches with

the higher amounts in the central and south portions of the

park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Today into Tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads in the north will see winter driving

conditions.

* IMPACTS…Visibility will be reduced at times. Some drifting and

blowing snow will occur in open areas.