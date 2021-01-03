Special Weather Statement issued January 3 at 4:52AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches with
the higher amounts in the central and south portions of the
park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Today into Tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads in the north will see winter driving
conditions.
* IMPACTS…Visibility will be reduced at times. Some drifting and
blowing snow will occur in open areas.
