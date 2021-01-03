Special Weather Statement issued January 3 at 6:12AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A strong area of low pressure and associated cold front will pass

through the area on Monday evening. Light snow will develop

Monday morning as this system approaches, with snow becoming heavy

at times Monday afternoon and evening. Windy conditions will

develop for exposed, wind prone areas, resulting in some areas of

blowing snow. Snowfall amounts Monday through Monday night are

expected to range from 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts

for windward slopes. Travel will likely become difficult

throughout the region Monday and Monday night.