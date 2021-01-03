Special Weather Statement issued January 3 at 6:12AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong area of low pressure and associated cold front will pass
through the area on Monday evening. Light snow will develop
Monday morning as this system approaches, with snow becoming heavy
at times Monday afternoon and evening. Windy conditions will
develop for exposed, wind prone areas, resulting in some areas of
blowing snow. Snowfall amounts Monday through Monday night are
expected to range from 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts
for windward slopes. Travel will likely become difficult
throughout the region Monday and Monday night.
Comments