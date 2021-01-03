Special Weather Statement issued January 3 at 6:22AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a developing area of

precipitation across the eastern Magic Valley. Some of this

precipitation will fall as freezing rain early this morning, mainly

before 9AM MST. ITD sensors indicate surface temperatures across

portions of the region are below freezing, except in the Burley

area. As rain falls and freezes on cold, untreated surfaces, they

may become slick. If traveling this morning across the area, reduce

driving speeds.

Locations impacted include…

Rupert, Lake Walcott, Richfield, Minidoka, Dietrich, Acequia, Kimama,

Yale Rest Area, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.