Special Weather Statement issued January 3 at 6:22AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 616 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a developing area of
precipitation across the eastern Magic Valley. Some of this
precipitation will fall as freezing rain early this morning, mainly
before 9AM MST. ITD sensors indicate surface temperatures across
portions of the region are below freezing, except in the Burley
area. As rain falls and freezes on cold, untreated surfaces, they
may become slick. If traveling this morning across the area, reduce
driving speeds.
Locations impacted include…
Rupert, Lake Walcott, Richfield, Minidoka, Dietrich, Acequia, Kimama,
Yale Rest Area, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
