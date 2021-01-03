Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 2:00PM MST until January 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches.
* WHERE…Stanley, Banner Summit.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving
likely over mountain passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are
possible as well.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments