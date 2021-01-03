Winter Storm Warning issued January 3 at 2:00PM MST until January 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches.

* WHERE…Ketchum, Sun Valley and Galena Summit.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving

likely over mountain passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are

possible as well.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.