Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 11:18AM MST until January 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm Watch for the far Western Wyoming late Monday
Afternoon through Tuesday Afternoon…
.The current round of light to moderate snow over the far west
will dissipate to very light snow or flurries by mid-evening. A
stronger storm system will impact western Wyoming late Monday
afternoon and Monday night, before exiting the area Tuesday
afternoon. Widespread significant snowfall over the west is
likely with this storm system.
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory through this evening
expect an additional 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations from this system
look to be 12 to 18 inches in Tetons with 6 to 12 inches in the
Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM this
evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday afternoon
through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee
mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow in combination with
strong wind could result in near whiteout conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hikers and snowmobilers can easily become
disoriented and lost.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.