Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 11:18AM MST until January 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm Watch for the far Western Wyoming late Monday

Afternoon through Tuesday Afternoon…

.The current round of light to moderate snow over the far west

will dissipate to very light snow or flurries by mid-evening. A

stronger storm system will impact western Wyoming late Monday

afternoon and Monday night, before exiting the area Tuesday

afternoon. Widespread significant snowfall over the west is

likely with this storm system.

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory through this evening

expect an additional 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations from this system

look to be 12 to 18 inches in Tetons with 6 to 12 inches in the

Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM this

evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday afternoon

through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee

mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow in combination with

strong wind could result in near whiteout conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hikers and snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.