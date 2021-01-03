Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 2:00PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Higher accumulations possible near mountain passes.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Monida Pass.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow is
possible as well.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
