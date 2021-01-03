Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:07AM MST until January 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Stanley, Galena Summit, Banner Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 PM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow-packed road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Additional snowfall is expected Monday

into Monday night, which may be heavy at times. This will

likely require the issuance of additional winter weather

headlines.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.