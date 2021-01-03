Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:57AM MST until January 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Snow for the Tetons…

.Another weather system will produce snow and gusty wind in the

Tetons today into this evening.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches in the

Tetons with 3 to 6 inches in the Gros Ventre mountains. Wind

gusting over 45 mph at the mountain peaks today.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over Teton and

Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.