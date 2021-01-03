Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:57AM MST until January 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for the Tetons…
.Another weather system will produce snow and gusty wind in the
Tetons today into this evening.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches in the
Tetons with 3 to 6 inches in the Gros Ventre mountains. Wind
gusting over 45 mph at the mountain peaks today.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions over Teton and
Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments