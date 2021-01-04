Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 10:41PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1040 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

American Falls, moving northeast at 55 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Portneuf Gap,

Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort Hall Bannock Creek

Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge and Mink Creek Pass.