Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 11:14PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1112 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers
containing strong wind gusts along a line extending from near
Pocatello to 12 miles northwest of Holbrook Summit. Movement was
southeast at 35 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with the leading edge of
these showers. Brief heavy snow will reduce visibility and cause
slick spots, especially above 5,500 feet elevation.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake, Inkom,
Downey, Arimo, Pleasantview, Portneuf Gap, Cherry Creek Rest Area,
Holbrook Summit, Virginia, Pauline, Mink Creek Pass, Hawkins
Reservoir, Samaria, Daniels Reservoir, Bancroft and Arbon.
