Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 9:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 926 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Paul, or 12 miles northwest of Heyburn, moving
east at 55 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Lake Walcott, Paul, Declo, Minidoka, Cold
Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama,
Pilar Butte and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.
