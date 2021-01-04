Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 9:33PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light snow accumulations up to one inch along with gusty
west wind of 20 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Sweetwater and south Lincoln counties.
* WHEN…Early Tuesday morning prior to sunrise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of snow and wind could
create local areas of reduced visibility and a slick road
surface. These conditions could be especially hazardous at
higher speeds along I-80 and US Highway 30.
Comments