Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 2:41AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE….Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,

Oakley.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Crosswinds will create difficult driving conditions, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…1 TO 3 inches of snow with locally higher

amounts are expected from Richfield north to Carey, with blowing

snow possible in this area which may limit visibility and result

in slick driving conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.