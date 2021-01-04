Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 2:41AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE….Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Crosswinds will create difficult driving conditions, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…1 TO 3 inches of snow with locally higher
amounts are expected from Richfield north to Carey, with blowing
snow possible in this area which may limit visibility and result
in slick driving conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
