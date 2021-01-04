Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:44PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches in the lower mountain valleys and 7 to 14 inches across

the Targhee, Big Hole, Caribou, and Bear River Ranges.

* WHERE…Island Park, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass,

Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Emigration Pass. Highway 33 from near

Newdale to Tetonia.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving

conditions. Gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and

drifting snow resulting in limited visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.