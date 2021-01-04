Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:44PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches from Dubois southward and 3 to 7 inches from Camp Creek

to Monida. Strong, gusty winds will develop late tonight and

Tuesday morning resulting in areas of blowing and drifting

snow.

* WHERE…Interstate 15 from near Dubois to the Montana border.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions.

Significant blowing and drifting of snow may result in low

visibility along I-15 from Monida to Dubois.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.