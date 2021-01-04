Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:44PM MST until January 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches in the Wood River, 1 to 3 inches near Clayton, and
Stanley Basins with upwards of 4 to 9 inches possible across the
higher elevations of the Smokey Mountains and Frank Church
Wilderness.
* WHERE…Picabo, Hailey, and Clayton.
* WHEN…Continuing through 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty southwest to
west winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow and
reduced visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.