Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:44PM MST until January 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches in the Wood River, 1 to 3 inches near Clayton, and

Stanley Basins with upwards of 4 to 9 inches possible across the

higher elevations of the Smokey Mountains and Frank Church

Wilderness.

* WHERE…Picabo, Hailey, and Clayton.

* WHEN…Continuing through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty southwest to

west winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow and

reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.