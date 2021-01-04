Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:44PM MST until January 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches in the upper reaches of the Wood River and Stanley
Basins with upwards of 7 to 14 inches possible across the higher
elevations of the Sawtooths, White Clouds, and Smokey Mountain
Ranges.
* WHERE…Ketchum, Galena Summit, and Stanley.
* WHEN…Continuing through 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty southwest to
west winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow and
reduced visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.