Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 12:44PM MST until January 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches in the upper reaches of the Wood River and Stanley

Basins with upwards of 7 to 14 inches possible across the higher

elevations of the Sawtooths, White Clouds, and Smokey Mountain

Ranges.

* WHERE…Ketchum, Galena Summit, and Stanley.

* WHEN…Continuing through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty southwest to

west winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow and

reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.