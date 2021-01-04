Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:11PM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories Posted for

far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…

.Snow will become widespread across western Wyoming by early

Monday evening. The snow will continue overnight before

diminishing through the morning hours Tuesday and ending in the

early afternoon. Most mountain locations will see snowfall totals

exceed six inches.

* WHAT…Snow…heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 7 to

14 inches, with totals of 5 to 10 inches in the Gros Ventre

Range and over Togwotee Pass. Ridgetop and exposed areas could

see winds of 25 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Monday Evening until 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and

Togwotee mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow in combination

with strong wind could result in near whiteout conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry skiers and snowmobilers can

easily become disoriented and lost.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.