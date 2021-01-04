Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:36AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the Tetonia area.

* WHERE…Island Park, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass,

Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Emigration Pass. Highway 33 from near

Newdale to Tetonia.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving

likely over mountain passes. Gusty south to southwest winds will

cause blowing and drifting snow in open, exposed areas. Blowing

snow and limited visibility expected along Highways 33 and 32 in

open areas.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.