Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:36AM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6

inches from Camp Creek to Monida, with lesser amounts south and

west of here. Strong, gusty northerly winds will develop early

Tuesday morning before sunrise, with gusts to 50 mph possible

from Monida to China Point.

* WHERE…Interstate 15 from near Dubois to the Montana border.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions.

Strong northerly wind gusts of up to 50 mph will develop after

2AM Tuesday morning causing significant blowing and drifting

snow and very low visibility along I-15 from Monida to China

Point.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.