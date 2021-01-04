Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:36AM MST until January 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches in the Wood River Valley with lesser amounts in the

Clayton area.

* WHERE…Wood River Valley including the cities of Hailey,

Bellevue and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty southwest to

west winds in the Picabo area will lead to blowing and drifting

snow and reduced visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.