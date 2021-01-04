Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:36AM MST until January 5 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches with locally higher amounts for favored windward slopes.

* WHERE…Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena and Banner Summits.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Snow packed roads are likely with difficult driving

likely over mountain passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.