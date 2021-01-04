Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:53AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for far

Western Wyoming late Monday Afternoon through Tuesday Afternoon…

.Any snow showers through mid Monday afternoon are expected to

have little accumulation. A storm system will impact western

Wyoming late Monday afternoon and Monday night, before exiting the

area Tuesday afternoon. Widespread significant snowfall over the

west is likely with this storm system.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. 5 to 10 inches expected over the Gros Ventres and

Togwotee Pass.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and

Togwotee mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow in combination

with strong wind could result in near whiteout conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hikers and snowmobilers can easily become

disoriented and lost.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back

country.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.