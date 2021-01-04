Winter Storm Warning issued January 4 at 2:53AM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for far
Western Wyoming late Monday Afternoon through Tuesday Afternoon…
.Any snow showers through mid Monday afternoon are expected to
have little accumulation. A storm system will impact western
Wyoming late Monday afternoon and Monday night, before exiting the
area Tuesday afternoon. Widespread significant snowfall over the
west is likely with this storm system.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. 5 to 10 inches expected over the Gros Ventres and
Togwotee Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and
Togwotee mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow in combination
with strong wind could result in near whiteout conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hikers and snowmobilers can easily become
disoriented and lost.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back
country.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
