Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 12:44PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected mainly above 6000 feet.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high

as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Malad Summit, Holbrook Summit, Sweetzer Summit and

higher terrain areas mainly above 6000 feet elevation.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions with

areas of blowing and drifting snow that may reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.