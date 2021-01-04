Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 12:44PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow is expected with a chance of

freezing rain in the Mud Lake area to near Arco. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the open flats

and upwards of 5 inches near Craters of the Moon and towards Ashton.

Strong gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting

snow and reduced visibility.

* WHERE…Craters of the Moon, INL, Highway 20 from Rexburg

north to the Ashton Hill, I-15 from the Roberts area north to

Hamer.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions at

times. Blowing snow will limit visibility, especially in the

Craters of the Moon and Ashton areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.