Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 12:44PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow is expected with a chance of
freezing rain in the Mud Lake area to near Arco. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the open flats
and upwards of 5 inches near Craters of the Moon and towards Ashton.
Strong gusty winds may produce areas of blowing and drifting
snow and reduced visibility.
* WHERE…Craters of the Moon, INL, Highway 20 from Rexburg
north to the Ashton Hill, I-15 from the Roberts area north to
Hamer.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery or snow packed road conditions at
times. Blowing snow will limit visibility, especially in the
Craters of the Moon and Ashton areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.