Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 12:44PM MST until January 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Strong gusty winds late tonight and Tuesday morning.
* WHERE…Fish Creek Summit, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace,
Georgetown Summit, Montpelier, Border Summit, Bern, Geneva
Summit.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of blowing
and drifting snow which could significantly reduce visibility at
times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.