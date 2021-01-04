Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:11PM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories Posted for
far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…
.Snow will become widespread across western Wyoming by early
Monday evening. The snow will continue overnight before
diminishing through the morning hours Tuesday and ending in the
early afternoon. Most mountain locations will see snowfall totals
exceed six inches.
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally
higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches over the southwest portion of
the park. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected from Mammoth to
the Lamar Valley.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Monday Evening until 3 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers could become disoriented and
lost due to very poor visibility.
Check on the latest conditions before departing and inform someone
of your intended travel plans.