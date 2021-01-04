Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:11PM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories Posted for

far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…

.Snow will become widespread across western Wyoming by early

Monday evening. The snow will continue overnight before

diminishing through the morning hours Tuesday and ending in the

early afternoon. Most mountain locations will see snowfall totals

exceed six inches.

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally

higher amounts of 6 to 12 inches over the southwest portion of

the park. Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected from Mammoth to

the Lamar Valley.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Monday Evening until 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers could become disoriented and

lost due to very poor visibility.

Check on the latest conditions before departing and inform someone

of your intended travel plans.