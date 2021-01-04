Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:11PM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories Posted for
far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…
.Snow will become widespread across western Wyoming by early
Monday evening. The snow will continue overnight before
diminishing through the morning hours Tuesday and ending in the
early afternoon. Most mountain locations will see snowfall totals
exceed six inches.
* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Monday Evening until 3 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow, in combination with heavier
snow, could lead to near whiteout conditions in the mountains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry skiers and snowmobilers could
become disoriented and lost due to very poor visibility.
Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.