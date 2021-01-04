Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:11PM MST until January 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories Posted for

far Western Wyoming through Tuesday Afternoon…

.Snow will become widespread across western Wyoming by early

Monday evening. The snow will continue overnight before

diminishing through the morning hours Tuesday and ending in the

early afternoon. Most mountain locations will see snowfall totals

exceed six inches.

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Local totals

around 6 inches possible near Moose and Alpine.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Monday Evening until 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult from snow packed roadways.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowmobilers could become disoriented and

lost due to very poor visibility.

Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at

JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the backcountry.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.